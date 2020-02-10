Drug dealer with GPS ankle bracelet arrested after stabbing investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield drug dealer with a GPS ankle bracelet was arrested Saturday as a result of an investigation into a stabbing at an apartment.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 54-year-old Arthur Estabrook was arrested during an investigation into a stabbing that occurred at an apartment on Acushnet Avenue. While searching the apartment, police observed a large amount of drugs. Estabrook was in custody for an assault.

Estabrook was taken into custody and detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the apartment. They seized $5,366, 73.5 grams of cocaine, 86 Clonazepam tablets, 275 Gabapentin pills, and 72 Suboxone strips as a result of the search.

Walsh said around 7:50 p.m, a stabbing victim arrived at the Holyoke Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Holyoke police relayed the information to the Springfield Police Department that the stabbing occurred at an apartment on Acushnet Avenue.

Back in January 2019, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Narcotics Task Force and Holyoke Police arrested Estabrook on various drug charges. Walsh said a grand jury indicted him on those charges in May 2019. When he was arrested in January he was out on bail at that time for previous drug charges.

Estabrook is currently indicted in Hampden County Superior Court for heroin and cocaine trafficking charges and was outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet as a condition of his release. He is facing the following charges: