NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from New Milford posted bond after police executed a search warrant at his home last week.

According to Connecticut State Police, at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday search warrants were executed for 39-year-old Felix Rios and his residence located at number 2A Bennitt Street in New Milford, Connecticut.

Detectives seized approximately 66.8 grams of cocaine, approximately $1,950, approximately 2.1 pounds of marijuana, 38 Percocet pills, drug paraphernalia, a drug ledger, a digital scale with the cocaine residue, and several items consistent with operating a drug factory from the residence.

Rios posted his $100,000 Cash or Surety Bond and his next court date is scheduled at Torrington Superior Court on March 31.

