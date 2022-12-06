GREENFIELD MA. (WWLP) – A recent investigation in Greenfield involving numerous agencies resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash, and one arrest.

According to a post Tuesday night on the Greenfield Police Department’s Facebook page, several court authorized search warrants were issued for locations and vehicles within Greenfield.

On Monday night, 114 grams of suspected cocaine was seized, approximately 650 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, and nearly $113,000 in cash was confiscated.

Photo: Greenfield Police Department

Police said one Greenfield resident was taken into custody and charged with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

No further details on the investigation were provided.