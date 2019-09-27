Drug traffickers, rapists, kidnappers among 30 suspects arrested in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A combined anti-crime task force arrested dozens of suspected gang members in and around Holyoke over the last four weeks.

22News spoke with residents who said they were happy that 30 violent criminals were off the streets of Holyoke.

The 30 suspects arrested in the month-long investigation called “Operation Washout,” were wanted for narcotics trafficking, rape, kidnapping, firearms possession, and aggravated assault.

Police seized almost two pounds of heroin and cocaine, and a firearm. One city man told 22News, he was pleased that a lengthy investigation ended in so many arrests.

“I would imagine you get 30 criminals out of there. It’s their job, it’s what they should be doing,” said Gary Anzalotti.

The month-long operation was an initiative by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. They were assisted by Holyoke Police, State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.