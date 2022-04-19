AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force seized more than 630 grams of fentanyl and 150 grams of crack cocaine

LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Lynn is charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant was executed at his home.

According to a news release from the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, 38-year-old Ricardo Sanchez, was arrested on Thursday after police executed a search warrant at his apartment. Police seized approximately 634 grams of suspected fentanyl, 150 grams of suspected crack cocaine, $5,908 in cash, two digital scales, a drug ledger, several bottles of cutting agent and other drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez is charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine. He is being held on $250,000 bail and his next court date is scheduled for May 20.