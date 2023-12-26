SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested early Saturday morning after police found drugs and a Glock Switch in his possession.

Springfield Police were called to the area of Santa Barbara Street and Page Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a SpotSpotter activation. Police identified a suspect as 37-year-old Jesus Ramos-Santana of Springfield, who was standing in the same spot of the activation.

When Ramos-Santana saw police, he attempted to jump into his vehicle. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, he was initially complying with officers but once a woman nearby approached the officers, Ramos-Santana attempted to run away.

More officers arrived to the area and helped detain Ramos-Santana around 1:30 a.m. Police searched a fanny pack as well as his vehicle and seized 730 bags of heroin, more than $27,000 in cash, crack-cocaine, ammunition and a Glock Switch. A Glock Switch is used to convert a firearm into a fully automatic weapon, according to police.

Ramos-Santana was arrested and has been charged with the following:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card