Drugs, cash, ammunition seized from Springfield apartment; Three arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Police made three arrests and seized drugs, ammunition and cash after executing a search warrant at an apartment on Byers Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers arrested 29-year-old Grace Luna, 22-year-old Manuel Torres, and 59-year-old William Dewberry as a result of the months-long investigation into illegal drug distribution from the apartment.

Walsh said while waiting to execute a search warrant Thursday, detectives conducted a tactical traffic stop on the corner of Maple and Union Streets, where they detained Luna. Officers arrested her after they determined she was driving without a license.

Officers then executed the search warrant inside the apartment and detained Torres and Dewberry as they entered the apartment. Walsh said officers found more than 14 grams of crack cocaine and more than 4 grams of cocaine on Torres.

As a result of the search, officers seized more than 57 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine, $1065 cash, approximately 300 grams of marijuana, 49 rounds of ammunition and 2 magazines loaded with 10 rounds each.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Grace Luna of High Street is facing the following charges:

Trafficking a class B drug (18-36 grams)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Manuel Torres of High Street is charged with:

Trafficking a class B drug (18-36 grams)

Trafficking a class B drug (36-100 grams)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Possession of ammunition without an FID

William Dewberry of Byers Street is facing the following charges: