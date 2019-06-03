Drugs, more than $10K allegedly found in Holyoke apartment

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing drug-related charges after police allegedly found thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and ammunition in their Holyoke apartment.

According to Massachusetts State Police, on Friday state and Holyoke police executed a search warrant at a second-floor apartment on 561 South Summer Street after an investigation into heroin distribution from the residence.

Police said when they got to the apartment they noticed multiple surveillance cameras outside of the apartment. When no one answered the door, troopers made a forced entry and found the suspects, 33-year-old Juan Pacheco and 19-year-old Herman Gomez, in separate rooms of the apartment.

Officers allegedly found several twisted pieces of plastic baggies containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine, another baggie with what is believed to crack cocaine, and 15 baggies a powder suspected to be heroin inside a pill bottle in Pacheco was carrying.

Police said when a K9 was brought in to search the apartment, he led officers to a dress in Gomez’s bedroom where seven baggies of a substance believed to be heroin in a box. Police also allegedly found several small zip baggies containing a white powder believed to be cocaine under the dresser.

Officers also allegedly found 148 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition in a sock on Gomez’s bedroom floor, a .45 caliber bullet on the dresser, and a total of $10,900 in cash in the men’s rooms.

Police said Gomez did not have an FID card.

Pacheco is facing additional charges of a subsequent offense of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate narcotics law, and subsequent offense of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Gomez is charged possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to violate narcotics law.

Police said Pacheco is currently on probation from Hampden Superior Court and Gomez has pending cases in the Holyoke District Court for charges related to firearms and ammunition crimes.

