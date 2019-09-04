Drunk Marine breaks into home to cook food, tells homeowner to ‘go back to sleep’, police say

A 19-year-old Marine broke into a Safety Harbor home Tuesday morning and began cooking and eating food, telling the homeowner to ‘go back to sleep,’ the arrest report states.

Police say Gavin Crim broke into a house on Huntington Boulevard around 4:15 a.m. and began cooking food inside the home. When confronted by the homeowner, Crim reportedly told them to ‘go back to sleep.’

When the homeowner threatened to call police, the report says Crim ran out of the house. He was soon found by police hiding in a thick wooded and swampy area behind the property.

The arrest report indicates Crim was under the influence of alcohol.

LATEST STORIES: