DYS youth pleads not guilty for murder of staff member

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arraigned for murder of a staff member at the Department of Youth Services facility in Springfield Thursday morning.

David Burgos was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Zoom with murder and assault charges for the deadly attack on 60-year-old James Hillman at the DYS facility on Tinkham Road. Burgos is 16, but is being tried as an adult. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without the right to bail in the custody of a secure facility at DYS.

Burgos is charged with the following:

Murder

Assault & Battery on a person over 60 years old

Assault & Battery on a Correctional Officer

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified James Hillman as the victim of an assault on June 30. Hillman was a staff member and an employee of the Center for Human Development at DYS on Tinkham Road in Springfield where he was allegedly attacked by Burgos who was a resident. When his coworkers discovered him, they reportedly administered first aid while waiting for paramedics. Hillman died at Baystate Medical Center where he was receiving treatment for his injuries.

The next hearing has been scheduled for September 24th.