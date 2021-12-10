E-cig company settles in teen marketing suit including the ban of selling in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – A now defunct e-cigarette retailer and its two owners have agreed to pay nearly $51 million to settle allegations that they illegally marketed products to minors in Massachusetts.

The State Attorney General’s Office announced it the settlement with Eonsmoke LLC for allegations they directly targeted young people for sales of vaping products. The New Jersey based company dissolved last year.

“Eonsmoke coordinated a campaign that intentionally targeted young people and sold dangerous and addictive vaping products directly to minors through their website,” said AG Healey. “We were the first to take action against this company and its owners, and today we are holding them accountable and permanently stopping them from conducting these illegal practices in our state.”

Massachusetts was the first state in the U.S. to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and e-liquids in November 2019. The law went fully into effect on June 1, 2020, also banning menthol tobacco products.