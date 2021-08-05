East Brookfield Police seize drugs from home, person arrested

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Wednesday after a search of a home resulted in the seizure of heroin, crack-cocaine and several other drugs.

According to the East Brookfield Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at 105 Faith Street on Wednesday. Inside the home, officers seized methamphetamines, crack cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs, and distribution materials.

A man was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses. Police did not provide the identify of the suspect.

The East Brookfield Police Department was assisted by State Police, Brookfield police, and North Brookfield police during the search.