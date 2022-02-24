SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to provide information on a narcotics investigation in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Gulluni will be joined with members of the Strategic Action & Focused Enforcement Unit (SAFE) about recently shutting down a drug operation at a home in East Forest Park. According to the office of the Hampden District Attorney, the SAFE unit shutdown a violent narcotics distribution network operating in the region that used a residential home on Old Brook Road in Springfield as a base of operations.

The discussion will be held at Tower Square on Main Street in Springfield at 1 p.m. 22News will provide a livestream and update to the investigation on WWLP.com.

MAP: Old Brook Road in Springfield

The SAFE unit was announced in early 2021 by the Hampden Count District Attorney’s Office. The group is comprised of officers from Massachusetts State Police, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and Holyoke, West Springfield, and East Longmeadow police departments. The unit focuses on individuals known as members of violent crimes and gang activity.