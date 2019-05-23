East Greenwich man accused of raping a teen he met online

CONCORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Massachusetts girl he met online.

Rocco Pelopida, 41, was arraigned today at Concord District Court.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Pelopida faces charges of aggravated statutory rape of a child, enticement of a child under 16, paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18 and inducing a child to become a prostitute.

Concord police said the victim’s parents called them March 22 to report they heard their daughter leave the house and were tracking her location.

Police responded to the area of Saw Mill Road around 3:10 a.m. where they found Pelopida and the victim inside his car.

The preliminary investigation found Pelopida and the victim met on a website called “Casual Encounters” and began corresponding over Snapchat.

According to police, Pelopida and the victim arranged to meet up over Snapchat and during the meeting, Pelopida allegedly offered the victim money to perform sexual acts and engaged in illegal sexual contact with her.

Pelopida was held on $25,000 bail. The judge also ordered him to stay away from and have no contact with the victim her family, to have no unsupervised contact with people under 18 and to surrender his passport if he posts bail.

