EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a double homicide in East Hartford Thursday.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at a house on Graham Road off Brewer Street just before midnight. A neighbor called 911 after hearing four or five gunshots from the house, police said.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to St. Francis Hospital, where police said they were later pronounced dead.

According to police, the homeowner said two men forced their way into his home and that he used his registered gun to defend himself.

Several people in the neighborhood heard the unsettling sound of gunfire.

“Last night, we were watching TV at about 11:30, and we heard three gunshots,” Hector Quintana said. “We came downstairs…and the police were there real quick.”

Quintana said he was not surprised that there was a disturbance at the house. Several neighbors told News 8 that there was a lot of activity there, sometimes involving police.

Police said this was not a random home invasion, as there was some connection between the homeowner and the two men before the shooting, potentially concerning a former love interest.

According to police, there is no threat to the general public. The homeowner who shot the two men is cooperating with authorities, police said, and no charges have been filed.

The scene will likely be active between five to eight hours as investigators gather evidence on the property.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at (860) 289-9134 or reach out via the department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 289-9134.