East Longmeadow daycare teacher charged with assaulting a student

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A teacher at an East Longmeadow daycare has been charged with allegedly assaulting a student.
Jennifer Callahan, 45, of Ellington Conn., was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday on two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
Callahan was a teacher at The Arbors Kids daycare on Industrial Avenue. The principal of The Arbor Kids, Jason Robertson, said in a statement to 22News that there was a complaint that Callahan used “inappropriate restraint” to calm a child down. Robertson added that she has since been fired.
Callahan was released without bail and is due back in court on April 15, 2020.
The Arbors Kids is now being investigated by the Department of Children and Families, and the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.
Two on-site managers at the daycare have been placed on leave while this investigation is ongoing, according to Paul Robbins, a spokesperson for The Arbors Kids. Robbins said they will not be releasing the names of the on-site managers.
Below is the full statement from Jason Robertson, Principal of The Arbors Kids:
“We are aware of a complaint that a teacher used inappropriate restraint to help calm a child under our care. We are appalled and are sorry for the family and child affected as well as the other families we serve. Members of The Arbors Kids on-site staff have met with representatives of the Department of Children and Families and the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care. We are fully cooperating with and doing all we can to facilitate the investigation and to improve upon our policies and procedures.”– Jason Robertson, Principal of The Arbors Kids Daycare
As a result of this situation we will be reinforcing the mandated reporter training of our staff to underscore that immediate reporting of behavior witnessed by any of our staff and teachers which they have reason to believe is abuse or neglect is mandatory. We are crafting a new policy regarding parent notification when a child is involved in an incident. We will also be implementing a new policy on communicating with parents should a serious issue involving their child arise. We know we have to regain trust as we move forward.”
As a family-owned business, we value the trust parents and caregivers have invested in The Arbors Kids. We take seriously our philosophy of providing a childcare program that offers a safe, nurturing environment, providing children the ability to explore, grow and learn. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our children, and we will do all that we can to continue to maintain the trust of the families we serve.”