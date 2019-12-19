East Longmeadow daycare teacher charged with assaulting a student

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A teacher at an East Longmeadow daycare has been charged with allegedly assaulting a student.

Jennifer Callahan, 45, of Ellington Conn., was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday on two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

Callahan was a teacher at The Arbors Kids daycare on Industrial Avenue. The principal of The Arbor Kids, Jason Robertson, said in a statement to 22News that there was a complaint that Callahan used “inappropriate restraint” to calm a child down. Robertson added that she has since been fired.

Callahan was released without bail and is due back in court on April 15, 2020.

The Arbors Kids is now being investigated by the Department of Children and Families, and the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.

Two on-site managers at the daycare have been placed on leave while this investigation is ongoing, according to Paul Robbins, a spokesperson for The Arbors Kids. Robbins said they will not be releasing the names of the on-site managers.

Below is the full statement from Jason Robertson, Principal of The Arbors Kids: