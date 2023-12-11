EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly threatening a neighbor with a firearm over their dogs playing together.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, officers were sent to Lee Street at 10:31 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a resident who was being threatened by a neighbor with a firearm over a disagreement about their dogs playing with each other.

When officers arrived, they located a person who matched the description of the suspect in the driveway of 43 Lee Street and saw a pistol in his hand. One of the officers commanded the suspect to stop and drop the weapon, but the command was ignored and the suspect went back into the home. The suspect came back outside and was accompanied by another resident of the home, and he was quickly searched, secured, and was determined to be unarmed.

When officers spoke to the neighbor who called, they said that his dog got loose, ran into the suspect’s yard, and began playing with his dog. He went over to the suspect’s yard to get his dog when the suspect came out of the house with a handgun in his hand and threatened to shoot both him and his dog.

After an investigation, it was discovered that there were multiple unsecured firearms in the home, including a handgun matching the description of the one that was in the suspect’s hand. The other resident of the home had a valid license to carry firearms. The firearms were all seized and further criminal charges related to the improper storage of them will follow.

Philip Pelchat, 48, of East Longmeadow, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Firearm without a License to Carry

Possession of Ammunition without a License to Carry

Threat to Commit a Crime (Murder)

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

“I commend all of these officers for their bravery in responding to this call, and for their effective de-escalation skills while dealing with an armed person who was not responding to their lawful commands. Sgt. Sousa quickly identified and contained the suspect, and effectively secured and placed him into custody as soon as he safely could. We’re fortunate that no person or animal was injured in this volatile incident,” said Chief Mark Williams.