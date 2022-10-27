SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow man with ten outstanding warrants was arrested Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 1:50 a.m. officers on Armory Street found a city sign that was knocked down. A vehicle with damage was found nearby with 27-year-old Nathanael Afonso of East Longmeadow sitting in the driver’s seat.

Officers were aware that Afonso currently had several warrants out for his arrest. Afonso was arrested but allegedly resisted, hitting two officers in the hands/wrists area with the handcuffs.

Afonso had nine outstanding warrants from Palmer District Court, including one where two officers were assaulted, and one warrant from Springfield District Court. Afonso has been charged with the following:

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Arrest Warrant (Palmer District Court)

– Uninsured Motor Vehicle

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Unregistered Motor Vehicle

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with Modified Height

– Noncompliant Aftermarket Lighting

– Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

– Uninsured Motor Vehicle

– Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

– Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

– Uninsured Motor Vehicle

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Unregistered Motor Vehicle

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with Modified Height

– Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

– Receiving Stolen Property More than $1200

– Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Failure to Stop for Police

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Marked Lanes Violation

– Speeding

– Failure to Stop/Yield

– Failure to Stop/Yield

– Aggravated Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

– Resisting Arrest

– Unregistered Motor Vehicle

– Failure to Stop/Yield

– Uninsured Motor Vehicle

– Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Failure to Stop for Police

– Speeding

– Failure to Stop/Yield

– Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation License Class

– Disorderly Conduct

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Marked Lanes Violation

– Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Failure to Stop for Police

– Improper Turn

– Motorcycle Equipment Violation

– Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Failure to Stop for Police

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Speeding

– Marked Lanes Violation

– Unregistered Motor Vehicle

– Uninsured Motor Vehicle

– Receiving Stolen Property More than $1200

– Walk/Ride on Railroad Tracks

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– No Inspection Sticker

A dog was also found inside the car. The officers took the dog to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter.