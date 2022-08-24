EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 25-year-old Carlos Gonzalez was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony.

Court documents indicate Gonzalez allegedly possessed 400 grams or more of fentanyl intended for distribution and a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun on January 25th.

“The serious fentanyl and gun charges in this indictment reflect my office’s commitment to devote all the resources at our disposal to combat violence and drug trafficking wherever it occurs,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Gonzalez faces the charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, up to six years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

“Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England. “Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved. This investigation demonstrates the strength and continued commitment of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners here in Massachusetts.”