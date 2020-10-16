East Longmeadow man indicted with additional charge of false statements to federal agent

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment against an East Longmeadow man who was previously charged with placing an incendiary device at the entrance of a Jewish-sponsored senior health care organization.

According to United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, the superseding indictment adds an additional charge of lying to federal agents. John Rathbun, 36, has been charged in a superseding indictment with a third count of false statements to a federal agent.

On June 23, Rathbun was previously indicted with one count of attempting to transport or receive explosive devices in interstate or foreign commerce with the knowledge or intent that the device will be used to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle. He was also indicted on another count of attempting to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce.

According to Lelling, it is alleged that on April 15, Rathbun falsely said to a special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation that he was not familiar with the location on Converse Street where the device was placed, he had not left his house in the past two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he only used the internet to search for work, to use a dating application called Bumble and to view pornography.

The new false statement charge provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of attempting to transport or receive explosive devices in interstate or foreign commerce with the knowledge or intent that the device will be used to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of attempting to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.