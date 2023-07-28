BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist on Route 9 in 2021 has pleaded guilty in court Thursday to negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

During a change of plea hearing Thursday, 59-year-old Aleksandyr Saykin of East Longmeadow was sentenced to three years of probation. During his probation, he can not drive a vehicle, not seek license reinstatement, complete a safety driving course and perform more than 100 hours of community service.

On May 15, 2021, Saykin was driving his SUV eastbound on Route 9 near the Belchertown and Ware town line when he made a left turn into the path of Wales resident Niles N. Robbins riding a 2018 Harley Davidson. Robbins attempted to abruptly stop but lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the SUV. Robbins died in the crash and a passenger on the motorcycle was injured but survived the crash.

Robbins’ family agreed with the sentencing given to Saykin. Four members of the family spoke in court about the impact Robbins’ death had on them.

“These are amongst the most difficult cases to craft a fair sentence. Mr. Saykin’s split-second, poor decision cost Mr. Robbins his life and his passenger to suffer serious injuries,” said ADA Covington. “The Commonwealth appreciates Mr. Saykin’s willingness to accept responsibility for his actions.”