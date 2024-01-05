State Police seized several marijuana products from John Americo Pereira's home in 2019, including more than 850 chocolate bars.

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow man has been sentenced to prison years after he was found with a large amount of marijuana and edibles.

According to the Department of Justice, 38-year-old John Americo Pereira of East Longmeadow pleaded guilty in June 2023 to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. He has been sentenced to six months in prison with three years of supervised release.

Police began investigating Pereira in January 2018 for suspected trafficking of marijuana. In February 2019, detectives searched Pereira’s home and found approximately $688,000 in cash, more than 269 pounds of marijuana packaged in one-pound bags, several other small packages of marijuana, marijuana cigarettes, and a large amount of marijuana edibles, including 876 chocolate bars.