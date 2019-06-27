East Longmeadow murder suspect is “not somebody you want to run into,” neighbor says

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighbors told 22News a man accused of stabbing a woman to death in an East Longmeadow home has had previous problems with people on their street.

Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Scavotto of East Longmeadow is being held without bail after being arraigned on a murder charge in Palmer District Court on Wednesday.

Neighbors told 22News, Scavotto has had problems on Somers Road in the past.

“When I did hear the news, I was not surprised,” said neighborhood resident.

According to the Hampden County DA’s Office, police were called to 395 Somers Road Tuesday night for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 61-year-old Tina Jette of East Longmeadow.

The DA’s Office would not confirm how Scavotto and Jette were related. Town records from 2017 list 395 Somers Road as the address for both Scavotto and Jette.

Police had the home blocked of with crime scene tape for more than five hours Tuesday night, and police could be scene working under a white tent set up in the backyard.

One neighbor, who was afraid to be identified on camera, said news of the stabbing didn’t come as a surprise.

“This has been a problem for years with this resident,” Dontay Smith told 22News. “I can’t answer for other people, I will say that, he was not somebody you want to run into.”

For others in East Longmeadow, news of the violent crime came as a shock.

“I’m really surprised, that stuff doesn’t really happen around East Longmeadow,” another neighborhood resident said. “It’s a low crime city.”

Scavotto’s next court date is scheduled for July 25.