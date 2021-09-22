East Longmeadow Police find large amount of cannabis during traffic stop

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in East Longmeadow arrested a man after what was described as a routine traffic stop when they discovered a large quantity of cannabis in the vehicle.

According to a statement by the East Longmeadow Police department, Officer Anthony Dieni was patrolling Westwood Avenue when he saw a vehicle in front of him with an expired registration. After pulling the car over, Dieni reports that he noticed “a strong odor of cannabis” and multiple burned cannabis cigarettes. Police then found multiple large quantity bags of cannabis packaged for sale. Further investigation found what is speculated to be a small quantity of cocaine, and a “large amount of currency” in the car.

Shortly after the driver, 22-year-old Franco Fusco, was arrested on multiple charges. He was then brought to the Hampden County Jail pending his arraignment in Palmer District Court.

Fusco was charged with: