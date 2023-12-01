EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow police are looking to identify a suspect that was involved in a fraud incident.

According to police, the person in the photo below is alleged to have been involved in an incident involving a fraudulent check.

Credit: East Longmeadow Police Department

If you can identify this person, you are asked to contact the East Longmeadow Detective Bureau at 413-525-5440 ext. 2202.