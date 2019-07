EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow Police are investigating thefts from unlocked vehicles in town.

According to East Longmeadow Police, the thefts were reported on Lombard Avenue, Vineland Avenue, and Westwood Avenue.

If you believe your vehicle was entered, East Longmeadow police advise you to call Detective Ingalls at 413-486-9005.