EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole perfume from Walgreens in East Longmeadow.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, a man entered Walgreens on October 9th at 7:46 p.m. He went down the cosmetics aisle, pried open the locked cases of perfume and other fragrances, and put them into a large gift bag.

Photo courtesy of East Longmeadow Police Department

The man filled the bag with several bottles of perfume, totaling $1,300. The man then exited the store without paying.

If you have any information in regard to this incident, please call the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.