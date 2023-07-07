EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a victim’s purse Wednesday.

According to police, 27-year-old Nathanael Afonso is suspected of an unarmed robbery at the Big Y in East Longmeadow. Afonso allegedly walked up to an elderly woman sitting on a bench outside the store and asked to use her cellphone. He then allegedly took her purse and left in a blue 2006 Volvo XC70.

Afonso has been spotted in the same vehicle throughout several Hampden County communities but police have been unable to stop him. Afonso currently has multiple warrants from different police departments for different incidents. He has family in East Longmeadow but is currently homeless.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local police department. East Longmeadow police are also asking Afonso to peacefully turn himself in.