1  of  2
Breaking News
East Longmeadow police searching for suspected bank robber First case of coronavirus confirmed in Clarksburg
1  of  2
Watch Live
Grand Princess expected to dock, release guests to medical care 3PM: The latest developments on the coronavirus from coast to coast

East Longmeadow police searching for suspected bank robber

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: East Longmeadow Police Department)

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help to find a woman they say robbed a bank in the center of town at around midday Monday.

East Longmeadow Police Detective Sergeant Steven Manning told 22News the suspect entered the Key Bank at 6 Somers Road at around 11:55 A.M. She handed the teller a note, and got away with cash.

Police do not have information at this time on whether the suspect had gotten into a vehicle after the robbery, or her direction of travel.

Manning said the suspect is described as a tall, thin black woman in her mid to late 30s. At the time of the robbery, she was wearing a dark sweatshirt and a blue Red Sox hat.

If you have any information, you are asked to call East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.

MAP: 6 Somers Road East Longmeadow, Ma

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories