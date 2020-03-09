East Longmeadow police searching for suspected bank robber

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help to find a woman they say robbed a bank in the center of town at around midday Monday.
East Longmeadow Police Detective Sergeant Steven Manning told 22News the suspect entered the Key Bank at 6 Somers Road at around 11:55 A.M. She handed the teller a note, and got away with cash.
Police do not have information at this time on whether the suspect had gotten into a vehicle after the robbery, or her direction of travel.
Manning said the suspect is described as a tall, thin black woman in her mid to late 30s. At the time of the robbery, she was wearing a dark sweatshirt and a blue Red Sox hat.
If you have any information, you are asked to call East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.
MAP: 6 Somers Road East Longmeadow, Ma
