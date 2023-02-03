EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police Department is looking for the public’s help locating a suspect who robbed the KeyBank on Thursday.

According to East Longmeadow Police, at around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, a suspect entered the bank KeyBank on Somers Road and passed the teller a note that demanded money.

The suspect then ran out of the bank with an unknown amount of money. The suspect was last seen running south on Somers Road, then went onto William Street, where it is believed that an accomplice was waiting for him in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white, possibly Hispanic man, 5’6″ to 5’9″ in height, is heavyset, and has a possible tattoo on his right forearm. There were no injuries to the staff members at the KeyBank, and no other customers were inside the bank at the time of this incident.

If anyone has any information, call the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440. There is also an anonymous tip line where information can be left. Detective Anthony Dieni of the East Longmeadow Police Department is investigating the incident.