East Longmeadow Police seeking man who allegedly robbed People’s United Bank

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a man who allegedly robbed the People’s United Bank on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.

East Longmeadow Police told 22News they were called to the People’s United Bank located at 61 North Main Street around 2:50 p.m., for reports of a robbery. The suspect allegedly got away with some cash after showing a knife. No one was hurt.

Our news crew on Main Street saw marked and unmarked police vehicles parked in front of the bank around 3:30 p.m.

The man suspected of robbing the bank is described as white, about 30 to 40-years-old, 5’10 tall, stocky built with reddish hair.

Police say he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants with black and white sneakers when he allegedly robbed the bank. He also has a swastika tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Ingalls at (413) 525-5440 ext. 2504.

