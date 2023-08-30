EAST SANDWICH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police arrested an East Sandwich man in his home on Tuesday after driving away from the police during a traffic stop.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers observed a vehicle making several marked lane violations on Route 28 southbound in Bourne in the area of Brigadoon Road.

The troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle, a 2017 Toyota RAV4, reversed directions and drove off at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 28. The troopers followed the car, which led them to break off before the Bourne Rotary where they continued to search for the vehicle.

Troopers then spotted the vehicle on Route 6 a short time later. They tried to make another traffic stop, but the RAV4 drove off again. They lost contact with the vehicle in the area of Quaker Meetinghouse Road in Sandwich.

The troopers made their way to the registered address for the car in East Sandwich. When the troopers arrived at the home, they could see the RAV4 and the driver, 25-year-old Kyle Cochran or East Sandwich, who ran into his single-family home.

Troopers were able to place Cochran under arrest and was charged with the following:

Operating Under The Influence Of Drugs

Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle

Failure To Stop For Police

Use Of A Motor Vehicle Without Authority

Operation Of A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License

Speeding

Marked Lanes Violation

Cochran has been scheduled for arraignment in Falmouth District Court.