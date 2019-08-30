Easthampton Police looking to identify theft suspects

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Easthampton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects in Easthampton.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, around 2:45 a.m Sunday, the two men pictured in the photos stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and machinery and left the area around 3:10 a.m.

Police say one was wearing a hat and had a tattoo on the outside of his lower left leg and the other man was wearing an ID badge on his left front pocket.

If you recognize these individuals you are asked to call the Easthampton Police Department at 413-527-2424 and speak to Officer Steve Mielke.