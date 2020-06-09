Easthampton man arraigned on motor vehicle homicide charges released on several conditions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man was arraigned telephonically Tuesday on Motor Vehicle Homicide charges.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey, 27-year-old Zachary Laviolette was arraigned on the phone in the Northampton District Court on one count of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.

Carey said Laviolette was released on his personal recognizance with conditions to refrain from alcohol with random screens, not to operate a motor vehicle, and was ordered not to leave the commonwealth without permission from the court.

On April 23, Laviolette was arrested by Northampton Police after 24-year-old Matthew Kolb of West Springfield fell off the trunk of Laviolette’s moving car in the parking lot of 168 Industrial Drive and suffered serious injuries. Kold was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries and passed away on May 1.

Carey said Laviolette was originally charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol causing Serious Bodily Injury. The Northampton Police have since upgraded the charge.

Motor Vehicle Homicide while Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Negligent Operation is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in state prison. A conviction carries a 15-year loss of license.

Laviolette is scheduled to return to court on July 30 for a pretrial hearing. Carey said he is presumed innocent.