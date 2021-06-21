Easthampton man arrested in Ware for possession of heroin after traffic stop

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police arrested a man Sunday night for possession of heroin.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, an officer pulled over 46-year-old Emmett Harvin of Easthampton for a motor vehicle violation on South Street. During the traffic stop, police discovered heroin inside the vehicle.

Harvin was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to stop/yield (Stop sign violation)

Possession to distribute Class A drug (Heroin)

He will be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse on Monday.