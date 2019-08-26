Easthampton man charged with animal cruelty for leaving dog in hot car

FREETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Easthampton is being charged with animal cruelty, after police in southeastern Massachusetts say he left a dog locked inside a hot car late last week.

According to a news release from Lt. Steven Abbott of the Freetown Police Department, 37 year-old Seth Taylor has been charged with one count of felony animal cruelty in connection to the incident on Friday afternoon.

Abbott says officers were called to a construction site after receiving a report of a dog in distress. Once there, police found a dog that had been left inside a locked car, in which all the windows were closed. The officers also noticed that there was no water for the dog inside the vehicle.

Abbott says officers reported the animal was “in distress, panting rapidly, foaming at the mouth, and barely conscious.” Police had to break open a window to free the dog, who was given water. Ice was also applied to the animal to reduce its core temperature.

The dog, which Abbott says was in serious condition, was taken to a nearby animal hospital. He says it is believed the dog had been alone inside the car for about four hours.

Taylor will be summoned to court at a later date to face the animal cruelty charge.