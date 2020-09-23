Easthampton man sentenced to three years of probation on motor vehicle homicide charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man pleaded guilty in Northampton District Court Wednesday after being charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey, 27-year-old Zachary Laviolette was sentenced to three years of probation which includes remaining sober, 100 hours of community service, completion of a driver alcohol education program, a fifteen-year loss of license, no driving, and compliance with RMV suspensions. Laviolette will also be equipped with a SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring) device and will be tested for alcohol multiple times per day.

On April 23, Laviolette was arrested by Northampton Police after 24-year-old Matthew Kolb of West Springfield fell off the trunk of Laviolette’s moving car in the parking lot of 168 Industrial Drive and suffered serious injuries. Kold was taken to the hospital and passed away on May 1 due to his injuries.

A breathalyzer test showed Laviolette had a .09% blood alcohol concentration (.08% being the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle).

The case was investigated by the Northampton Police Department. ADA Andrew Covington represented the Commonwealth and Attorney Alfred Chamberland represented Laviolette. “This was a tragic incident that could have been avoided,” Covington said.

“The Commonwealth would like to thank Matthew’s family and friends for their support throughout this difficult case, and also for their powerful impact statements today in Court. While no sentence in this case is going to bring Matthew back, the Commonwealth hopes this disposition brings some justice and a feeling of closure to Matthew’s family and friends.”