SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man was arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson, at around 9:55 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on the 2400 block of Main Street for a vehicle having excessive tint and not having an inspection sticker.

The driver, 26-year-old Damion Hackett of Easthampton, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Police seized a loaded firearm that was found inside the car.

Hackett was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet while awaiting trial for charges including discharging a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm without a license.

(Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

(Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

Damion Hackett is charged with the following: