Suspects in police custody in connection with check, credit card, identity fraud case

EASTHAMPTON/HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Three suspects are in police custody following a pursuit that caused a three-vehicle accident in Easthampton late Tuesday afternoon.

Hadley Police Sgt. Jesse Green told 22News officers from the department were called to the Easthampton Savings Bank shortly after 3 p.m., for reports of a woman trying to cash several fraudulent checks worth thousands of dollars.

The woman left the bank in a car and an alert was issued for officers in the area to be on the lookout. Sgt. Green said that’s when Easthampton Police came into the picture.

Easthampton Police Sgt. Chad Alexander confirmed with 22News that officers were able to take three suspects, two women and one man, who were in the vehicle into custody after a brief chase.

Photo: Morgan Witherell via ReportIt

Three cars, including the one the suspects were in, were heavily damaged in a crash during the brief chase. No one was seriously hurt.

The three suspects are accused of identity, check and credit card fraud that’s part of a lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies across New England. All three suspects were taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.

The man and one woman will be transferred to the Easthampton Police Department for booking while the other woman will be taken back to Hadley to be booked.

Easthampton Police directed traffic on Pomeroy Meadow Road at the intersection of Glendale Street during the incident. The Easthampton Fire Department was also in the area assisting.

A 22News crew in the area saw three cars heavily damaged in the crash; one SUV, one car and one truck.

A video sent to our newsroom shows two people arrested and sitting on the side of the road as police determined how the accident occurred.