Easthampton Police looking to identify breaking and entering suspect

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect breaking and entering a business Wednesday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, the man entered a business through an unlocked window around 1 a.m. The suspect was interrupted by the audible alarm activated by the motion sensor. 22News left a message with the Easthampton Police about the date on the surveillance video as Monday, August 23 vs. the date indicated by the police as Wednesday, August 25 but have not yet heard back.

(Easthampton Police Department)

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sergeant Eric Alexander at 413-527-1212 extension 1045.

