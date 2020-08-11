VIDEO: Easthampton police seeking help to identify person

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person allegedly involved in an ongoing investigation.

According to a video shared by the Easthampton Police Department, in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 2 the person is seen walking in the area of Cottage Street. The suspect is wearing a bandana-style face covering, glasses, a long sleeve shirt, pants and wearing a drawstring backpack.

If you are able to identify the individual in the photo, you are asked to contact the Easthampton Police Detective Bureau at 413-527-1212.