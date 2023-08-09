EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton woman will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court Wednesday afternoon for a deadly stabbing in March.

Jean Marie Echevarria, 23, of Easthampton is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brennan David Bleau, inside an apartment they shared. Easthampton police were called to the apartment around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 where they found Bleau with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died from his injuries just before 4:00 a.m.

Echevarria has previously pleaded not guilty to murder in Northampton District Court but the case has moved forward to the Hampshire County Superior Court.

This was the first homicide in Hampshire County this year and the first in Easthampton since 2012. 22News is in court and will update this article as soon as new information becomes available.