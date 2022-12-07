MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Eaton Fire District Chief has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly having inappropriate contact with and providing marijuana to an underage girl.

According to the Sheriff, on Monday, a report was received that 53-year-old Eaton Fire District Chief, John Latham allegedly had inappropriate contact with and provided marijuana to a 16-year-old girl.

After an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, John Latham was arrested on the following charges:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree (Class B Misdemeanor)

Latham has been arraigned in the Madison County CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance.

The Sheriff says the investigation is still ongoing. If anyone that has information regarding the alleged incident, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315-366-2311.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.