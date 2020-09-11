Eight people charged with using stolen identities to fraudulently purchase vehicles in Massachusetts

Additional defendants arrested and charged in the District of New Jersey, Northern District of Ohio and the State of New Jersey

BOSTON (USDOJ) – Eight individuals have been charged with using the stolen identities of United States citizens from Puerto Rico to fraudulently purchase and finance late-model vehicles from dealerships in Massachusetts. In a coordinated effort, District of New Jersey, the State of New Jersey and the Northern District of Ohio also charged defendants in this scheme.

According to charging documents, between October 2017 and January 2019, the defendants visited Massachusetts car dealerships to purchase late-model vehicles and applied for 100% financing. In support of their applications, the defendants provided stolen biographical information of real United States citizens, fraudulent Puerto Rico driver’s licenses and Social Security cards in those identities, as proof of identification. The group allegedly used the stolen identities to illegally open bank accounts, credit cards and purchase vehicles, many of which were exported out of the United States.

The following individuals were charged today by criminal complaint, and all but two defendants who were already in custody, have been arrested.

Ricardo Acevedo, 31, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Acevedo allegedly used stolen identities to obtain car loans and purchased three cars worth $90,582, collectively;

Joshua Cruz, 32, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Cruz allegedly used stolen identities to obtain car loans and purchased three cars worth $170,288, collectively. Cruz is currently in custody serving a sentence on related state charges;

Jose Irizarry, 44, of Union City, N.J., was charged with false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Irizarry allegedly used stolen identities to obtain car loans and purchased three cars worth $140,124, collectively. Irizarry was previously charged on related state charges in New Jersey, and remains in custody;

Neida Lopez, 43, of Methuen, Mass., was charged with aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Lopez allegedly used a stolen identity to obtain a credit card and accrue $21,931 in charges on that card;

Arialka Moya, 31, of Lowell, Mass., was charged with false representation of a Social Security number and wire fraud. Moya allegedly used a stolen identity to obtain a car loan and purchased one car worth $60,982;

Alvin Rivera, 37, of Haverhill, Mass., was charged with false representation of a Social Security number, aiding and abetting the same, aggravated identity theft, aiding and abetting the same and wire fraud. Rivera allegedly assisted other individuals with the fraudulent purchase of vehicles by providing them with stolen personal identities and information;

Iyaury Rodriguez, 39, of Reading, Penn., was charged with false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Rodriguez allegedly used stolen identities to obtain car loans and purchase three cars worth $98,432, collectively; and

Wanda Sanchez, 36, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested for false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Sanchez allegedly used a stolen identity to obtain a car loan to purchase one car worth $50,962.

In a coordinated multi-jurisdictional effort, individuals allegedly involved in this scheme were also charged in the District of New Jersey, the State of New Jersey and the Northern District of Ohio.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security’s Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force (DBFTF), a specialized field investigative group comprised of personnel from various local, state, and federal agencies with expertise in detecting, deterring, and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity, and benefit fraud schemes. The DBFTF has been investigating this scheme since January 2019.

The charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. The charge of aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence that must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Michael Shea, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes made the announcement today. Assistance was provided by the Lowell, Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill, Woburn, and Dartmouth Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elianna Nuzum and Adam Deitch of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.