Eighth Massachusetts State Police trooper arrested for overtime abuse

An eighth Massachusetts State Police trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with the ongoing investigation into overtime abuse, and two others have agreed to plead guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Heath McAuliffe, of Hopkinton, was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a charge of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

McAuliffe reportedly earned $164,680 in 2016, including approximately $60,908 in overtime, and earned $180,215 in 2015, including approximately $83,496 in overtime. Between August 2015 and August 2016, he is accused of being paid $9,825 for overtime hours that he did not work with Troop E.

Troop E has been dismantled in the aftermath of the overtime scandal.

Read More: State Police implement new reforms after overtime scandal

Also Wednesday, two previously charged retired troopers–David Wilson, of Charlton, and Daren DeJong, of Uxbridge– have both agreed to plead guilty to embezzlement under a plea agreement.

Wilson is accused of taking home $12,450 in overtime pay for hours he did not work, whereas DeJong is accused of being paid $14,062 for overtime hours he did not work.

The spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police, Dave Procopio released the following statement:

“Colonel Gilpin and her Command Staff continue to implement operational and oversight reforms, and will continue to share overtime audit results with state and federal prosecutors to hold accountable department members who fail to uphold the code of integrity, honesty, and professionalism we demand. Today’s federal complaint, as well as the two plea agreements and the formal guilty plea expected to be accepted this afternoon, are the result of information we developed and provided to prosecutors for potential criminal charges. The conduct described in today’s court actions do not define the Massachusetts State Police, and for proof of that one need only look at the overwhelming majority of Troopers who do their jobs with honor, bravery, and dedication each and every day.”

Seven troopers have pleaded guilty or have agreed to plead guilty so far in connection with the overtime abuse investigation.

The charge of theft of government funds provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Related: