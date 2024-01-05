AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst man was arrested Thursday after police found child pornography inside an apartment on Amity Street.

According to Amherst police, a search warrant was granted for the apartment after multiple images were flagged as child pornography and affiliated with the apartment’s IP address. Detectives from Amherst and Northampton Police searched the apartment on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. and found additional images.

Police arrested 77-year-old Robert Perkins of Amherst and charged him with possession of child pornography, a second offense. Perkins was arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court and will be held at the Hampshire County House of Corrections.