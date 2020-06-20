Elderly man left with severe injuries after hit and run in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in Northampton.

According to The Northampton Police Department, an officer observed a car driving erratically at the intersection of Main and King Street just before 1 a.m. The car was doing doughnuts and both the driver and the passenger were yelling and throwing fist pumps in the air when the car suddenly lost control and crashed into the bus stop in front of 99 Main Street.

Northampton police say the 61-year-old man sitting at the bus stop was struck by the car and was taken to Baystate Medical Center with severe injuries.

The driver who crashed drove away from the area and led police officers on a pursuit down Pleasant Street at about 65 miles per hour. Once the driver was near Oxbow, the car was going at least 100 miles per hour. Officers managed to get the car’s license plate before the car took off. Police later confirmed the car was stolen in West Boylston at 11 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.