Employee arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald’s in Springfield, locking woman in freezer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after an armed robbery at the McDonald’s on Allen Street shortly after midnight Friday.

Officers were called to the McDonald’s after receiving a report of an armed robbery after midnight. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 23-year-old Edwin Vera forced his way into the store by holding a knife against the side of a male employee. Vera then allegedly threw a female employee on the ground and locked her in the walk-in freezer.

Walsh said Vera then went into the manager’s office and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and the manager recognized him as an employee.

Officers went to Vera’s home but he wasn’t there. Walsh said around 2 a.m. Vera walked into the police station because he was told police were looking for him. Officers located the knife on him that was used in the robbery and arrested him.

He is facing the following charges: