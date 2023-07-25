WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a warning about a scheme targeting military spouses who are looking for work.

Military spouses and family members may move frequently and be actively looking for new jobs either before or after they move.

The FTC says they have received reports from people who were contacted by job “recruiters” on popular employment website and social media platforms. Sometimes they ask for an application processing fee, offer online interviews, and ask for personal banking information to where they can direct deposit paychecks.

One important way to protect yourself when answering an online job advertisement or when you have been contacted by a recruiter is to search the company or employer online using the words “scam” and “fraud” and look for company reviews. Go directly to the company’s website or call their human resources department for information about job openings.

The military oftentimes provides a career center and counseling on base or online through the website Military OneSource.

If you see, or have been the victim of a fake job scheme, report it to the FTC.