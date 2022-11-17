ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Enfield turned himself in Wednesday after his baby died last year from fentanyl.

Lenin Rodriguez is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.

According to police, the 1-year-old boy died on November 22 of last year. A medical examiner later ruled that the cause of death was “acute fentanyl intoxication”.

Police received a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest Wednesday. He has been released on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court on November 29.